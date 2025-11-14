Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 392,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 388,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

