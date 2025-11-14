HC Wainwright Cuts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $52.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.64) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5%

ANAB opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $920.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

