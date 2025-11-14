Head-To-Head Analysis: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) versus Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Osram Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -902.69% -59.93% -51.75% Osram Licht -3.27% 3.12% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Osram Licht”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $4.29 million 110.88 -$46.76 million ($0.51) -7.18 Osram Licht $3.71 billion 15.91 -$850.53 million ($1.23) -48.07

American Battery Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Battery Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Battery Technology has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osram Licht has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Osram Licht, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Battery Technology beats Osram Licht on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

