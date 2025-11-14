Head to Head Analysis: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 15.98% 47.11% 19.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Capital Partners and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 7 3 1 2.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $71.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Moelis & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company $1.47 billion 3.36 $136.02 million $2.99 21.07

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Global Capital Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

