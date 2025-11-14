Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 665.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 488 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £438.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 480 and a 52-week high of GBX 966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 650.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 785.69.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Steve Murrells purchased 12,049 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

