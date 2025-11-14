Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.5714.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7%

HII stock opened at $312.48 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

