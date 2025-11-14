hVIVO’s (HVO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of hVIVO (LON:HVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital cut their target price on shares of hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, hVIVO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 17.50.

Shares of LON:HVO opened at GBX 6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. hVIVO has a twelve month low of GBX 6.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 28.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) EPS for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts predict that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

