Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.75. Oppenheimer now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Ichor shares last traded at $16.2570, with a volume of 314,602 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.95.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
