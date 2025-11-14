Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.75. Oppenheimer now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Ichor shares last traded at $16.2570, with a volume of 314,602 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 738,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,952 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ichor by 131.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ichor by 87.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

