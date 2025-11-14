IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $701.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

