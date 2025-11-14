Ije Nwokori Acquires 176 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £149.60.
Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50.
- On Monday, October 13th, Ije Nwokori purchased 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £148.63.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Ije Nwokori acquired 136 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £122.40.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.5%
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 86 on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 100.87. The company has a market capitalization of £831.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally
produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.
