Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,408 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $245.28 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $252.95. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

