ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ING Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ING Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 529,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 198,549 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings raised ING Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

