InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Research upgraded InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

InMode Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $903.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.05 million. InMode had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 41.04%.InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in InMode by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 295,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 234.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 788,157 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,971 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InMode by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,209 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 506,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in InMode by 6.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

