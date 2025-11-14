Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday after Jones Trading downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.4810. Approximately 3,508,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,152,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.44.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
