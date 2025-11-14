International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $304.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.07 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

