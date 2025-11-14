inTEST Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27,890% compared to the average volume of 29 call options.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 187.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

inTEST Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of INTT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.