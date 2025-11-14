Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Invesco worth $34,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

