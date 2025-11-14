Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR Gold Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,083,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 623,230 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $382.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.47 and a 200-day moving average of $326.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brown University bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

