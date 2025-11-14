Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading 9.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.1550. Approximately 1,616,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,557,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRWD

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 58,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.