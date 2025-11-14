iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 534% compared to the average volume of 320 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 99,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

