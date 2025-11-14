iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 757,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 617,217 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

