Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.4286.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $99,972.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,883.52. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $567,011.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,964.61. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,717,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Jabil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

