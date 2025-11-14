Jason Honeyman Sells 19,752 Shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Honeyman sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £546,537.84.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jason Honeyman acquired 5,839 shares of Bellway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,636 per share, for a total transaction of £153,916.04.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,754 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,134 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,515.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,589.19.

Bellway ( LON:BWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

Bellway declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,489 price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,194.75.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

