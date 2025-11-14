Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 41,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 874% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,310 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $107,356,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,972,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6,056.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 949,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 933,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE JEF opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

