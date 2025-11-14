John Conoley Buys 13,000 Shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) insider John Conoley purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £9,100.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Trading Down 1.7%

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 67.40 on Friday. dotdigital Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 59.20 and a one year high of GBX 99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 4.93 earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 130.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.