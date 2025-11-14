Jonathan James Sykes Sells 150,000 Shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221, for a total transaction of £331,500.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 224 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 195 and a 12-month high of GBX 249.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.80 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 262 to GBX 264 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Boot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

