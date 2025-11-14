Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.2857.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.9%

JLL stock opened at $301.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.38 and a 200 day moving average of $271.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

