JTC’s (JTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on JTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JTC
JTC Trading Down 0.2%
About JTC
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.