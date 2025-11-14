JTC’s (JTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

LON JTC opened at GBX 1,296 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,300.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a one year low of GBX 751 and a one year high of GBX 1,385.16.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

