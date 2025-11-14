Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julia Suzanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00.

Lumentum Stock Down 10.6%

Shares of LITE opened at $226.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $273.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $213,503,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $60,348,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lumentum from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

