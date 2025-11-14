June Jessop Purchases 30,000 Shares of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI) Stock

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £25,200.
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of LON AGVI opened at GBX 82 on Friday. Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.07 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.85.
