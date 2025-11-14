Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) vs. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Financial Survey

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 2 12 2 0 2.00 Kaixin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $12.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Kaixin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Kaixin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $169.78 billion 0.19 $5.92 billion N/A N/A Kaixin $31.53 million 0.10 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Kaixin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

