Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $84.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

