Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $190.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $162.16 and last traded at $161.42. 8,944,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,818,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.18.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

