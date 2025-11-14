Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.79, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.