Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Laureate Education worth $32,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

