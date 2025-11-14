Laurence Neil Hunn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurence Neil Hunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

