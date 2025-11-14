Laurence Neil Hunn Sells 30,000 Shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Laurence Neil Hunn purchased 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $447.75 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,929,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

