Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $478.08 and last traded at $472.43, with a volume of 205798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.39.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Specifically, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,714.85. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 91.96% and a net margin of 15.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 175.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 217.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.