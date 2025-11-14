Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

