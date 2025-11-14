LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 1.15. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,970,305.05. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 336,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 386,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 93,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 767.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 736,430 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

