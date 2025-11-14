Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $8,344,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 738,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 109.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

