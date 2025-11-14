Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lineage traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 1038740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

LINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,607.04. The trade was a 10.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 74,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,468.78. The trade was a 209.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,192. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lineage by 82.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lineage by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Lineage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Lineage Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of -0.19.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -267.09%.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

