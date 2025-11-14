Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Stock Down 5.3%
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.