Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Down 5.3%

About Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.