Louise Beardmore Buys 14 Shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,211 per share, for a total transaction of £169.54.

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Louise Beardmore bought 16 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,117 per share, with a total value of £178.72.

On Thursday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,130 per share, with a total value of £192.10.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.6%

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,201 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,275 target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

