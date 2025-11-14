Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.9333.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.6%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,091,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 233,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCID opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.