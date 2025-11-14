Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.9333.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,091,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 233,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.6%

LCID opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

