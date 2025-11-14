Luisa Wright Sells 2,257 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total transaction of £25,300.97.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,134 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,157.63. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,397.13.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

