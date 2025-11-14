Luisa Wright Sells 2,257 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total transaction of £25,300.97.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,134 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,157.63. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
