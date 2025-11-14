Luke Grant Purchases 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 per share, with a total value of £149.16.
Luke Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Luke Grant acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,276 per share, for a total transaction of £159.32.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Luke Grant bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,288 per share, with a total value of £137.28.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant bought 228 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,280 per share, with a total value of £5,198.40.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant sold 110 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total value of £2,508.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Luke Grant sold 271 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total value of £6,235.71.
IMI Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,482 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,172.33. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.
IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.
