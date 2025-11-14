Luke Grant Purchases 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 per share, with a total value of £149.16.

Get IMI alerts:

Luke Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Luke Grant acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,276 per share, for a total transaction of £159.32.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Luke Grant bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,288 per share, with a total value of £137.28.

On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant bought 228 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,280 per share, with a total value of £5,198.40.

On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant sold 110 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total value of £2,508.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Luke Grant sold 271 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total value of £6,235.71.

IMI Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,482 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,172.33. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,637.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMI

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.