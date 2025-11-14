M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4%
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
