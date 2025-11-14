Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of VAC opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

