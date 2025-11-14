McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $13.32. McGraw Hill shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 509,014 shares.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. McGraw Hill’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MH shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McGraw Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.